Did Pelosi’s Taiwan visit put spotlight on United States’ one-China policy?

Nancy Pelosi, second in line to the presidency, is the highest-profile elected US official to visit Taiwan in 25 years. (Image: AP)

US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan is broadly symbolic, largely personal, yet it has the potential to send the tenuous US-China relationship on a tailspin for some time.

Pelosi is no ordinary US leader, and her postures have remained infuriatingly consistent for the Chinese ever since she first rubbed it in 1991 by unfurling a banner in Tiananmen Square that read: ‘To those who died for democracy in China’ — this was two years after the brutal Chinese crackdown on pro-democracy protests.

Now at 82, Pelosi technically is second in line for the presidency after Vice President Kamala Harris, and last time a similar-ranking US official visited Taiwan was when Speaker Newt Gingrich who spent three hours there heading a 13-member delegation in 1997.

Pelosi spent 20-hours in Taiwan. However, the responses to the two Taiwan visits from the White House — whether it is led by Bill Clinton or Joe Biden — is the same in the essence of a foreign policy statement: the US hasn’t abandoned the one-China policy, and there is no need to ‘amp up’ the visit to a level of any confrontation.

On the face of it, what Pelosi said or did in Taiwan during her visit didn’t amount to contradict Washington’s one-China policy, except when she praised Taiwan's people for “the courage to change their own country to become more democratic” at a news conference.

The US doesn’t recognise Taiwan as a country. Then in the fluid terrains of press conferences, what separates a possible slip of tongue from thoughtful choice of words is often a thin line that is conveniently hazy.

However, given Pelosi’s background as well as her present status, it adds weight to Beijing's belief that the US Congress is at the forefront of all US institutions to make Washington’s Taiwan policy harder.

Pelosi's trip to Taiwan might well be seen as a capping moment of her decades as a penchant critique of the Beijing government, especially on human rights issues, and as a supporter of Tibetan cause and the Dalai Lama.

It remains a fact that the US Congress has always taken a harder line on Taiwan than the White House, irrespective of whether the Democrats or the Republicans held charge.

As far as the optics goes, Pelosi stole the show in style. She flew on a US military aircraft into Taipei Songshan Airport and was being greeted on arrival by Taiwanese Foreign Minister Joseph Wu.

Ahead and during the visit, the attention of the world was on her. A woman political icon, intrepid, and defying the toughie image of the Chinese Communist leadership on Taiwan, sitting down with another woman leader, President Tsai Ing-wen standing up for democratic values.

At a political level, Pelosi’s visit couldn’t have come at a more sensitive time for Chinese leadership. President Xi Jinping is set to seek a third term at the Communist Party's 20th Congress later this year. There are many who believe that it would be on Xi’s agenda to take over Taiwan in his third term, and if that happens, his status as a leader who has unified the motherland will be etched in immortality.