Did a Robot write this? we need watermarks to spot AI

Bloomberg
Dec 13, 2022 / 10:03 AM IST

And remarkably, it will soon get better. OpenAI is widely expected to release its next iteration known as GPT-4 in the coming months, and early testers say it is better than anything that came before.

A talented scribe with stunning creative abilities is having a sensational debut. ChatGPT, a text-generation system from San Francisco-based OpenAI, has been writing essays, screenplays and limericks after its recent release to the public, usually in seconds and often to a high standard. Even its jokes can be funny. Many scientists in the field of artificial intelligence have marveled at how humanlike it sounds.

But all these improvements come with a price. The better the AI gets, the harder it will be to distinguish between human and machine-made text. OpenAI needs to prioritize its efforts to label the work of machines or we could soon be overwhelmed with a confusing mishmash of real and fake information online.

For now, it’s putting the onus on people to be honest. OpenAI’s policy for ChatGPT states that when sharing content from its system, users should clearly indicate that it is generated by AI “in a way that no reader could possibly miss” or misunderstand.

To that I say, good luck.

AI will almost certainly help kill the college essay. (A student in New Zealand has already admitted that they used it to help boost their grades.) Governments will use it to flood social networks with propaganda, spammers to write fake Amazon reviews and ransomware gangs to write more convincing phishing emails. None will point to the machine behind the curtain.