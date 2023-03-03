 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsOpinion

Deutsche Telekom has unfinished business with BT

Chris Hughes
Mar 03, 2023 / 05:02 PM IST

The German phone company has lost billions on its BT investment. But it still has options

(In the farside) An EE mobile phone store, operated by Orange SA and Deutsche Telekom AG, in London, UK. (Source: Bloomberg)

The boss of Deutsche Telekom AG says his biggest mistake was a 2015 deal to take a stake in BT Group Plc. Many fund managers with shares in the UK telecoms firm probably feel the same way. But Tim Hoettges, in his 10th year running the German company, wasn’t just giving the Financial Times a confession. His stated ambition to recoup losses on the holding looks like a strategic shift.

Rewind to the original deal. BT was looking to get back into mobile telephony, regretting the 2001 spinoff of its mmO2 network. It bought EE from joint owners Deutsche Telekom and France’s Orange SA at a valuation of £12.5 billion ($14.9 billion).

Orange received mainly cash, plus a 4 percent stake in BT. By contrast, Deutsche Telekom took mostly BT shares, representing a 12 percent stake. BT has since lost roughly two-thirds of its value. Chief among the raft of reasons are doubts over whether the heavy cost of upgrading its broadband network will ever deliver returns.

 