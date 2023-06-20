Despite GatiShakti & emphasis on infrastructure creation, projects continue to overrun

Why are problems of time and cost overruns continuing? Whatever happened to GatiShakti? (Representative image)

The Narendra Modi government’s emphasis on and performance in infrastructure development are commendable. Capital outlay has zoomed over the years, the total expenditure in the current fiscal, including that by states, is in the region of Rs 13.5 lakh crore. Much of infrastructure development is visible to all save the detractors of the government. One can see that everywhere—railways, ports, bridges, tunnels, roads. Now there is also synergy with PM GatiShakti, a National Master Plan (NMP) for Multi-modal Connectivity, which prime minister Narendra Modi launched in October 2021. A digital platform, it brought 16 ministries together for integrated planning and coordinated implementation of infrastructure connectivity projects.

However, this doesn’t mean that everything is fine in infrastructure building. Data collated by the ministry of statistics and programme implementation (MoSPI) during April show that out of 1,605 projects, each worth Rs 150 crore or more, 821 projects were delayed with respect to their original schedules and 132 projects reported additional delays vis-à-vis their date of completion reported in the previous month. Of these 132 projects, 43 are mega projects costing Rs 1,000 crore or more.

The total original cost of implementation of the 1,605 projects was estimated at Rs 22.86 lakh crore, while their anticipated completion cost is likely to be Rs 27.5 lakh crore, reflecting overall cost overruns of Rs 4.65 lakh crore or 20.3 percent increase over the original cost. Worse, there has been a rising trend in the number of delayed projects since the quarter ended June 2021. In the quarter ending December 2020, 34.4 percent of projects were running behind the original schedule. For six months, there was a decline, as delayed projects came down to 31.4 per cent. Since then, however, there has been a secular rise in the percentage of delayed projects. In April, over 59 percent of projects were delayed.

Thankfully, the rise in cost overruns was relatively modest— from 19.9 percent in the quarter ended December 2020 to 21.6 percent in the quarter ended March 2023. The last fiscal actually saw an improvement, with the cost overruns declining from 22.9 percent in April 2022 to 20.3 percent this April. Still, as we saw, that amounts to Rs 4.65 lakh crore, which is a lot of money by any reckoning.

Obstacles To Implementation

The government has listed various reasons for time overruns as reported by project implementing agencies: delays in land acquisition, obtaining forest/environment clearances, tie-up of project financing, finalisation of detailed engineering and change in scope, tendering, ordering and equipment supply, and technical approval. Then there are also the issues of lack of infrastructure support and linkages, law and order, geological surprises, pre-commissioning teething troubles, inadequate manpower, encroachment, state-wise lockdowns due to Covid-19, and litigation related to the National Green Tribunal.

For at least one year, the same reasons have been repeated every month on the MoSPI’s website. Also repeated verbatim are the Online Computerized Monitoring System (OCMS) of MoSPI which “envisages monitoring of milestones of the various infrastructure projects” and the lament “not all the project agencies are reporting/providing the list of milestones…” and the complaint about underreporting.

Why is it that the problems of time and cost overruns are continuing, along with the same lamentations and complaints? Whatever happened to GatiShakti?

Commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal chaired a meeting on June 14 to review the progress of GatiShakti with the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade, which is under his Ministry, and eight other ministries. According to an official press release, he said that GatiShakti must be effectively leveraged using the Area Development Approach to extend benefits to the nation beyond the infrastructure sector. His statement indeed reflects noble intentions, but the basic issue of time and cost overruns is yet to be resolved. One also wonders if GatiShakti should be burdened with anything other than the infrastructure sector. By doing so, wouldn’t the government be doing something akin to thrusting non-business obligations on state-run companies, which became an albatross across the neck of the public sector?

It looks like the government has already started work on that count. Last month, the Centre onboarded 14 social sector ministries to GatiShakti. As many as 61 data layers of social sector ministries have been mapped on NMP. The layers are related to such infrastructure assets as primary and secondary schools, colleges, primary health centres, district hospitals, health sub-centres, public toilets, dump sites, anganwadi centres, fair price shops, Amrit samovars, and dairy locations.

The government should stay focused on minimising, if not eliminating, time and cost overruns of infrastructure projects. It shouldn’t allow noble intentions to hurt infrastructure development.

Ravi Shanker Kapoor is a freelance journalist. Views are personal, and do not represent the stand of this publication.