Democrats propose a border tax based on countries’ greenhouse gas emissions
According to experts, a border carbon tax would almost certainly provoke America’s trading partners and could create serious diplomatic challenges
New York Times
July 20, 2021 / 07:16 PM IST
The issue at hand is China’s efforts to return its focus to environmental concerns as the pandemic’s worst economic effects appear to have been left behind. [Image: Shutterstock]
Lisa Friedman
WASHINGTON — Democratic lawmakers on Monday proposed to raise as much as $16 billion annually by imposing a tax on imports from China and other countries that are not significantly reducing the planet-warming pollution that they produce.
The tax would be levied regardless of whether Congress passed new laws to reduce emissions created by the United States. It would be designed to be approximately equivalent to the costs faced by American companies under state and federal environmental regulations.
Experts said...