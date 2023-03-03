 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Delhi G20 Foreign Ministers’ Meeting: Maximalist positions of West and Russia drown out India’s constructive agenda

Jayanth Jacob
Mar 03, 2023 / 09:44 AM IST

India’s G20 presidency is feeling the chill of the Russia-Ukraine conflict. All of India’s attempts to voice the pressing issues of the Global South could get scuppered without a peace deal. The disinterest towards peace is a huge indictment of multilateral forums

Foreign ministers of the twenty biggest economies in the world who met in New Delhi on March 1 and 2 have failed to broker a consensus on the Russia-Ukraine conflict. This has put multilateralism under further strain amid geopolitical compulsions taking the sheen out of the robust agenda of G-20 grouping.

The United States and their European allies sparred with Russia over the Ukraine conflict making the Indian G20 presidency a tightrope walk. Consensus has been elusive on an issue that has affected almost every country in the world with many economies wrecked by the fuel and food crisis and rising inflation.

Multilateral Forums Like G20 Strained

As the West hardened its position on the Ukraine issue, Russia and China took an unusual position of not endorsing part of the joint statement that they had signed on in the last edition of the G20 summit in Bali that talked about the “war in Ukraine” having “adversely” impacted the global economy.