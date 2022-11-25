 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Delhi Air Pollution: Better governance could help improve air quality

Rumi Aijaz
Nov 25, 2022 / 02:50 PM IST

Though the causes for deterioration in air quality are sufficiently understood by the city government, their responses are not showing encouraging results. Much of the efforts and resources allocated for solving this problem are going to waste

Every year during the winter months from October to February, the topic of air pollution in Delhi makes news headlines. This happens because air pollution reaches alarming levels during this period, and there are notable adverse effects of poor air quality on the economy, environment, and people’s health.

In October 2022, several areas of Delhi recorded Air Quality Index (AQI) values of over 400 which is indicative of poor or ‘severe’ air quality. Air is considered ‘good’ only when the values lie between zero and 50.

Although the causes for deterioration in air quality are sufficiently understood by the city government, their responses are not showing encouraging results. Though there is marginal improvement in air quality due to government intervention, however, maintaining progress in this regard has been challenging. Unfortunately, much of the efforts and resources allocated for solving this problem are going to waste.

This article describes why air pollution levels escalate in Delhi during winter months, and what difficulties are being experienced in addressing the issue.

Climatic Conditions

Winter weather conditions in Delhi are ideal for the accumulation of air pollution. By October, the rainy season ends, temperature and humidity begin to drop, wind velocity reduces, and there is lesser number of sunny days. Round the year, many pollution-generating activities are carried out, such as those related to the management of solid waste, transport, industry, construction, and agriculture sectors. However, during the winter season, the weather conditions are such that dust and emissions generated from various activities get trapped in the lower atmosphere thus raising the level of air pollution. For most days, the colour of the sky is grey, visibility is poor, and there is a strong presence of smoke and dust particles in the air which makes breathing difficult. Often, Delhi is referred to as a “gas chamber” during this period.