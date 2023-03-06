 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Decriminalise Wisely: Exorbitant fines in lieu of prison terms in Jan Vishwas Bill benefits only super-rich offenders

S Murlidharan
Mar 06, 2023 / 02:21 PM IST

The Jan Vishwas Bill’s tack of replacing prison terms with abnormally heft fines will be embraced eagerly only by those who won’t feel its pinch, thus making it an iniquitous law

The proposed Bill is an omnibus legislation that aims to decriminalise 183 offences.

Jan Vishwas Bill 2023 to be introduced in the Parliament has lofty intentions – to decriminalise certain offences and replace prison terms with hefty fines. The proposed Bill is an omnibus legislation that aims to decriminalise 183 offences figuring in 42 Central Acts including Environment (Protection) Act, Public Liability Insurance Act, Information Technology Act, Motor Vehicles Act, Legal Metrology Act and even the contentious Prevention of Money-Laundering Act (PMLA) among others.

The key plank of the law in the making is replacing the dreaded prison term. Take the Agricultural Produce (Grading and Marking) Act, under which counterfeiting grade designation marks is punishable with imprisonment up to three years and a fine of up to Rs 5,000. The Bill replaces this with a stiff financial penalty of Rs 8 lakh.

Likewise, under the Information Technology Act, disclosing personal information in breach of a lawful contract is punishable with imprisonment of up to three years or a fine of up to Rs 5 lakh or both. The proposed Bill replaces it with a penalty of up to Rs 25 lakh.

Exorbitant Fines Don’t Help