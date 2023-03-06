Decriminalise Wisely: Exorbitant fines in lieu of prison terms in Jan Vishwas Bill benefits only super-rich offenders

The proposed Bill is an omnibus legislation that aims to decriminalise 183 offences.

Jan Vishwas Bill 2023 to be introduced in the Parliament has lofty intentions – to decriminalise certain offences and replace prison terms with hefty fines. The proposed Bill is an omnibus legislation that aims to decriminalise 183 offences figuring in 42 Central Acts including Environment (Protection) Act, Public Liability Insurance Act, Information Technology Act, Motor Vehicles Act, Legal Metrology Act and even the contentious Prevention of Money-Laundering Act (PMLA) among others.

The key plank of the law in the making is replacing the dreaded prison term. Take the Agricultural Produce (Grading and Marking) Act, under which counterfeiting grade designation marks is punishable with imprisonment up to three years and a fine of up to Rs 5,000. The Bill replaces this with a stiff financial penalty of Rs 8 lakh.

Likewise, under the Information Technology Act, disclosing personal information in breach of a lawful contract is punishable with imprisonment of up to three years or a fine of up to Rs 5 lakh or both. The proposed Bill replaces it with a penalty of up to Rs 25 lakh.

Exorbitant Fines Don’t Help

While such monetisation of punishment, as it were, looks at once more humane and deterrent, the moot question is if the person arraigned will have enough resources to cough up the hefty fine. It is true that in many enactments the fines prescribed have not kept pace with inflation and passage of time so much so that often people even with modest means smirk and pay up.

It is equally true that a hefty penalty alone can make people behave and be less blasé about the law. Both the driver and the pillion rider wear helmets in Tamil Nadu, now that the first-time offence invites a fine of Rs 500 and repeat ones Rs 1,500.

But then monetary fines in lieu of prison terms raise the age-old issue of class divide. A rich person or a brat would not mind paying a fine howsoever hefty, whereas others would simply not be able to cough up. Where will the violator of agricultural produce grade mark go to mobilise the requisite fine of Rs 8 lakh?

Benefits Only Super Rich

It is alright for the SEBI to impose mind-boggling penalties on market intermediaries for violation of the applicable regulations as these intermediaries are deep-pocketed and would trade-in freedom to do uninterrupted business for what in their opinion is a piffling fine. But a small trader counterfeiting an agricultural product mark may have to sell his shop and his wife’s jewellery to cough up Rs 8 lakh.

A law should not be peremptory. Instead it should be exhaustive of all possibilities – if a person has no means of paying up he should be allowed to serve the equivalent prison term.

Sushil Ansal of Delhi’s Uphaar Cinema fire tragedy that took precious human lives offered to build a hospital instead of doing a harsh prison term in the autumn of his life. On the other extreme there are lakhs of undertrials who remain incarcerated in prison, unable to muster the bail bond amount.

Blunting PMLA’s Bite

There is another strand of the Jan Vishwas Bill that is unacceptable. The Enforcement Directorate has, predictably, opposed the decriminalisation of some PMLA provisions on the grounds that it will curtail the agency’s powers and hamstring its working. Indeed, there is considerable substance and merit in ED’s protestation. PMLA enacted in 2002 has both adherents and strident critics.

It is hailed as an avant garde legislation by the section of the commentariat which feels white-collar crimes should no longer be tolerated in helplessness on the fatalistic ground that crooks are always one-up on the investigators. Money laundering confers legitimacy on ill-gotten wealth through devious multi-layering of transactions that often disappear into dubious and inscrutable foreign bank accounts where often the Indian government’s writ does not run.

ED’s conviction rate, as it is, is abysmally low – less than 1 percent. Naturally, ED apprehends that its hands would be tied should white-collar crimes be decriminalised. On the flip side, the opposition has been crying hoarse over ED running amok at the instance of the government and enabling it to settle political course. ED highhandedness can be put down by courts and not by defanging the provisions of PMLA. Non-heinous and procedural lapses alone should be decriminalised. Be that as it may.

The Joint Parliamentary Committee to which the Jan Vishwas Bill has been referred to after introduction in the Lok Sabha will, hopefully, consider these objections.

S Murlidharan is a chartered accountant and columnist. Views are personal and do not represent the stand of this publication.