Moneycontrol
HomeNewsOpinion

Debt mutual fund tax change: Throwing out the baby with the bath water 

Lisa Barbora   •

The amendment to the finance bill fails to address the larger issue of varied capital gains tax liability across different assets, creating more confusion

Gains on debt funds can no longer be classified as long term regardless of holding period.
Highlights Gains on debt funds can no longer be classified as long term regardless of holding period, and, hence, lose out on indexation benefits   Amendment to Finance Bill 2023 affects other unrelated schemes like gold funds and international equity funds among others  The confusing variety of long-term capital gains tax around different asset classes remains unaddressed  The attempt to reduce tax arbitrage between bank fixed deposits and debt mutual funds has created more arbitrage, further confusing investors  HNIs will rethink allocation as they seek...

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers