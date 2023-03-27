Debt mutual fund tax change: Throwing out the baby with the bath water 

Highlights Gains on debt funds can no longer be classified as long term regardless of holding period, and, hence, lose out on indexation benefits Amendment to Finance Bill 2023 affects other unrelated schemes like gold funds and international equity funds among others The confusing variety of long-term capital gains tax around different asset classes remains unaddressed The attempt to reduce tax arbitrage between bank fixed deposits and debt mutual funds has created more arbitrage, further confusing investors HNIs will rethink allocation as they seek...