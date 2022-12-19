 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsOpinion

DBT is the way forward for balanced fertiliser use

Uttam Gupta
Dec 19, 2022 / 11:10 AM IST

The flawed subsidy and pricing policy followed by governments for years has led to excessive use of urea and a deterioration in soil health

The subsidy is given directly to the farmers even as the manufacturers charge consumers a price that fully covers the cost of supply.

For over a decade, Indian agriculture has been grappling with an imbalance in fertiliser use involving excessive use of nitrogen or ‘N’ vis-à-vis phosphate or ‘P’ and potash or ‘K’ even as the present NPK use ratio at 6.7:2.4:1 (against the desired 4:2:1) is tilted in favour of ‘N’. This, in turn, has led to a decline in crop yield, deterioration in soil health and adverse impact on the environment.

The imbalance has persisted despite Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging farmers to curb the use of urea (the predominant source of ‘N’ supply) by 50 percent, issuing soil health cards (SHCs) that guide farmers to use nutrients in sync with the requirements of the soil and mandating the use of neem coated urea.

The imbalance has to do with faulty policies and control on every aspect of fertilisers, including supply, distribution and pricing.

Apart from urea, though there are 22 grades of fertilisers being the source of ‘P’ and ‘K’ (call them non-urea fertilisers), di-ammonium phosphate (DAP) and muriate of potash (MOP) are the most widely used.

The maximum retail price (MRP) of urea is controlled by the Centre at a low level and is unrelated to the cost of production and distribution which are higher. The excess amount is reimbursed to the manufacturers via the subsidy on a ‘unit-specific’ basis under the New Pricing Scheme or NPS. This price has remained unchanged – the current price is the same as it was in 2002, as all cost escalations are absorbed by increasing the subsidy.

For non-urea fertilisers, the Centre fixes a ‘uniform’ subsidy on a per-nutrient basis for all manufacturers under the nutrient-based subsidy (NBS) scheme. The manufacturers are free to fix the MRP but are expected to reflect the subsidy. Unlike urea, where increasing subsidy helps in keeping MRP immune to cost hikes, the government generally does not adjust subsidies on P&K fertilisers. This leads to price increases as costs escalate.