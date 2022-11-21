 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Data Protection Bill | Will this privacy-lite version meet needs of a digital India?

Vikram Koppikar
Nov 21, 2022 / 12:25 PM IST

A major criticism of earlier drafts was the wide list of exemptions given to governmental authorities under the Act. It appears that such exemptions are continued under current draft

In an episode of the sci-fi series Star Trek, the crew of the spaceship ‘The USS Enterprise’ chance upon the planet of a horrendously scary alien: Balok. The anticipation of encountering Balok, driving most of the crew into frenzy. It is only much later divulged that Balok’s ghoulish appearance, is a rouse and the actual Balok is timid, and infantile. The rouse had been to scare intruders away from his home planet.

It wasn’t too long ago, that previous versions of privacy legislation with severe restrictions on cross border transfer and intermediary obligations, drove Indian corporates in a similar frenzy, and yet the latest version, much like Balok’s true form, appears much less scary.

The current version, which interestingly includes ‘Digital’ in the title, is a bare bone version of a necessary privacy legislation. Gone are the previous mentions of ‘Non-Personal Data’, and the attempt to categorise around various categories of data (sensitive, critical). Also gone are the restrictions around cross border data transfer. Anticipated Rules (under this Act) and an upcoming ‘Digital India Act’, are assumed to elaborate over what has been left out.

The resultant ‘privacy-lite’ legislation is not without its share of concerns though.

Consent

The removal of categories of personal information, would seem to imply that all personal information would require the same degree of consent, protection, and restrictions. Readers will know European privacy legislation, the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR)’s segregation of health data, biometric data, etc. An obligation to treat all categories of data with the same level of care (e.g. a database of cell phone numbers with say that of medical records), is unreasonable, and will add dramatically to compliance costs.