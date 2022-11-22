 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Data Protection Bill | Three changes that will sharpen draft Bill

Beni Chugh
Nov 22, 2022 / 05:03 PM IST

Protecting citizens’ privacy is a pre-eminent mandate of any data protection regimen. The Digital Personal Data Protection Bill appears to have departed farther away from that mandate

Representative image.

The fourth avatar of India’s Digital Personal Data Protection Bill (DPDP) was released on November 18. The need for a data protection regimen in India can be traced back to the Supreme Court’s ruling on privacy in 2017.

In that landmark judgment, the Supreme Court recoginsed privacy as a fundamental right. It further acknowledged protecting personal data as a crucial instrument to protecting citizens’ privacy, and called upon the government to formulate a data protection regimen. Therefore, protecting citizens’ privacy is a pre-eminent if not an exclusive mandate of any data protection regimen. The latest proposed data protection regimen — the Digital Personal Data Protection Bill appears to have departed farther away from that mandate.

To realise citizens’ right to privacy, the DPDP may benefit from these revisions:

Expand Set Of Rights Afforded To Data Principal

The DPDP awards a bundle of four rights to data principals. These include rights that are well regarded and intrinsic to personal data protection, i.e., Right to information about personal data, which empowers data principals to obtain a summary of their data being processed by data fiduciaries; Right to correction and erasure of personal data, which allows data principals to check their data for accuracy and request corrections; Right of grievance redress, which allows data principals to air grievances concerning the use of their personal data and seek redress and, finally, a Right to nominate, which allows data principals to appoint someone to exercise their data rights on their behalf.

These rights are welcome, but are deficient in at least three key rights.