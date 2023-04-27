Dangerous games nations play: The economic fallout of higher military spending

Highlights With the world splitting up into hostile camps, military spending is bound to go up Total military spending worldwide went up by 3.7 percent in 2022 in constant currency terms, well above the compound annual growth rate for the last ten years Several European states plan to increase their military spending to 2 percent of GDP China’s military spending has grown by a CAGR of 5.8 percent in the last ten years The increase in military spending is one of the factors that...