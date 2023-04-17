 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Damaged Wheat Procurement: States to bear the burden of relaxed specifications

Siraj Hussain
Apr 17, 2023 / 09:53 AM IST

The damage to the standing crop of wheat in MP, Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan was due to relatively high temperatures in February and untimely rains in March 2023. The governments of MP and Punjab have promised to pay full MSP for such grain

It is difficult to assess the quantity of wheat which will be procured by MP, Punjab and Haryana under relaxed specifications.

In a normal year, the procurement of wheat reaches its peak around Baisakhi. In the current rabi marketing season (RMS) 2023-24, the market arrivals and procurement in Punjab and Haryana are very low. As on April 13, Punjab has procured just 3.52 lakh tonnes while Haryana has procured 4.34 lakh tonnes. Krishi Bhawan would be hoping that the arrivals will pick up now that the weather has become quite hot, and farmers will already be harvesting their crop. It would be an achievement if the estimate of procuring 341.5 lakh tonnes is met.

Madhya Pradesh (MP) has procured 23.27 lakh tonnes (as on April 14) and it is the only state where the wheat procurement is satisfactory. Procurement starts around March 15 in the state and the Union government (Department of Food and Public Distribution) relaxed the specifications of wheat on March 31, 2023.

Procuring Weather-damaged Grain

Procuring agencies of MP were allowed to procure ‘lustre loss’ wheat up to 10 percent, without any value cut. It means that farmers who bring wheat up to 10 percent lustre loss got the full minimum support price (MSP) of Rs 2,125 per quintal. Lustre loss in wheat refers to loss of shine caused by unseasonal changes in weather conditions during the grain ripening stage. Such grain cannot be stored for long as they are prone to pest attack. For wheat having lustre loss of 10-80 percent, farmers are to face a value cut of Rs 5.31 per quintal and they will be paid Rs 2,119.69 per quintal.