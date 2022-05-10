D. Subbarao writes: RBI may have to explain inflation target failure to govt by September

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das (File Image)

The monetary tightening by the RBI last week was a surprise both for its timing and content.

Surprise action

For sure, in its April statement, the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) had signalled that given the unfolding inflation scenario, it would be rolling back the pandemic-driven easy money policy. The market interpreted this as a gradual increase in the repo rate in 25 basis points instalments and reversal of the accommodative liquidity stance, starting with the next policy review scheduled in June. In the event, the RBI and its MPC decided on mid-cycle action, a month ahead of schedule, by raising the repo rate by as much as 40 basis points and the CRR by 0.5 percent.

RBI behind the curve?

This hurried action raised several questions. Was the RBI sleeping at the wheel even as inflation was soaring? Did it go overboard in prioritising growth over inflation? Won’t the delayed action cost heavily in macroeconomic terms? Will this scrambling hurt RBI’s credibility?

This criticism is unfair.

The RBI, like other central banks around the world, is having to act under astonishing uncertainty brought on by rapidly unfolding geopolitical developments. Throw your mind back to early April when the last scheduled MPC meeting took place. The war in Ukraine had been on for weeks by then of course, but even seasoned military experts and experienced diplomats were wrongfooted in predicting its course. It’s unfair to expect central banks to anticipate the future more accurately.

By far the biggest onslaught on our inflation came from the spike in global prices of fuel, food and other commodities triggered by the war. Those pressures have been compounded by several other known unknowns—supply chain disruptions because of lockdowns in China, the pace of policy normalisation in advanced economies and the chances of a hard landing of the US economy which could have knock on effects around the world.

Couldn’t the MPC have waited till its next scheduled meeting in June? Possibly not. CPI inflation printed at 6.9 percent for March, and the Governor indicated in his statement that the April number too, due out on May 12, will be elevated. By acting preemptively, RBI hopes to keep inflation expectations anchored. RBI must have also calculated that waiting out till June will be costly while an off-cycle action will give it more bang for the buck. As a seasoned analyst told me, a 40 basis points off cycle rate hike in May will have a greater impact than hikes of 25 basis points each in April and June.

Those who think that the RBI was behind the curve must note this. The RBI is acting in real time within the universe of knowledge available at the time whereas critics are commenting with the benefit of hindsight!

Impact on inflation and growth

Of immediate concern are the impact of this policy action on inflation and growth. Given that monetary policy acts with a lag, this rate hike, by itself, is unlikely to bring inflation down in a hurry. The inflation trajectory going forward will depend on the pace and quantum of policy tightening over the next few cycles. Besides, monetary policy works by raising the cost of money, and it is most effective when inflation is driven by surging demand. When it’s caused by supply disruptions as is the case now, monetary policy helps subdue inflation indirectly—by ensuring that inflation expectations don’t get unhinged.

Growth over the last couple of years has been driven by government expenditure and exports. It’s only over the last few months that we are seeing incipient signs of revival of private consumption and private investment. Those growth impulses will hit speedbumps because of the rate action, and to that extent some compromise on growth is inevitable. But that is only in the short term. In the medium term, price stability aids sustainable growth.

Fiscal policy to the rescue

The short-term compulsions on the growth front underscore the need for fiscal policy to provide support to the low-income segments hit hard by high inflation and loss of incomes. But the room for manoeuvre on the fiscal front is limited. The government has already cut additional excise duties on petroleum products. There may still be some cushion because GST revenues have been more buoyant than projected in the budget. But it’s still early in the financial year and the government may be wary of taking on additional expenditure commitments. As Milton Friedman famously said, ‘there is nothing more permanent than a temporary government programme’.

Stagflation?

A few economists, admittedly a minority, have expressed fears that India may be heading into a stagflation—an eerie combination of high inflation, surging unemployment and low growth. For an economy slated to grow around 7 percent over the medium term, any fear of stagflation is misplaced. The gap between the actual and targetted inflation in India is small relative to advanced economies. Besides, unlike most large economies in the world which are demand constrained, India is supply constrained. That huge demand potential itself is a safety valve for India against stagflation.

Letter to the government

According to the inflation targetting mandate, if average inflation rules above the target band for three consecutive quarters, the RBI is enjoined to write a letter to the government explaining the reasons for failure to deliver inflation within the target band and the remedial action taken to get back on target. The RBI may face that prospect by September.

When a similar contingency was on the anvil back during the lockdown in 2020, the ‘inflation target’ was suspended to circumvent ‘the letter’ being written. That was ill-advised. In fact, writing a letter would have given the RBI an opportunity to explain the challenge of managing a black swan event.

Should the prospect of a letter arise again by September, the RBI must see that as an opportunity to explain the challenges of navigating extraordinarily uncertain times.

Duvvuri Subbarao is former governor, Reserve Bank of India.





