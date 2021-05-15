MARKET NEWS

May 15, 2021 / 05:30 PM IST

Cyclone Tauktae Live News Updates: PM Modi to chair review meeting today, NDRF doubles number of teams to 100

Both the Centre and states have been gearing up to deal with the cyclone that has been building up over the Arabian Sea for days now. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was scheduled to address a meeting later in the day to review the situation. Stay tuned here for the latest updates.

Cyclone Tauktae, which has intensified into a cyclonic storm due to the deep depression over the Arabian Sea, is likely to cross the Gujarat coast between Porbandar and Naliya around May 18, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on May 15. The cyclone is likely to intensify into a "very severe cyclonic storm" in the next 24-72 hours.

In a bulletin released at 1:45 PM, the IMD said,

"It (Tauktae) is very likely to intensify further into a severe cyclonic storm during the next six hours and into a very severe cyclonic storm during the subsequent 12 hours. It is very likely to move north-northwestwards and cross the Gujarat coast between Porbandar and Naliya around 18th May afternoon/evening."

Both the Centre and states have been gearing up to deal with the cyclone that has been building up over the Arabian Sea for days now.

Later in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold an important meeting to review preparations to deal with the impending Cyclone Tauktae, according to government sources.

The National Disaster Response Force has increased from 53 to 100 the number of teams earmarked to undertake relief and rescue measures in the aftermath of the cyclone.

The Central Water Commission has also issued a moderate to high risk alert over watersheds in central and northern parts of Kerala, adjoining south coastal and south interior Karnataka.

The government machinery in Goa has put in place necessary measures to tackle the situation in view of the warning about Cyclone Tauktae.

According to the IMD, Konkan and Goa are expected to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall on May 15 and 16. The Goa Fire and Emergency Services said it has kept its personnel ready to tackle the situation.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has directed the authorities in coastal districts of the state to remain alert and well-equipped to tackle the situation.

With PTI inputs.
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair a virtual meeting to take stock of the situation, as five states remain on the watch out due to the onset of the cyclone. Heavy rain warning has been issued by the weather department in Kerala, Goa and Maharashtra. The cyclone is expected to intensify in the next few hours.

    The National Disaster Response Force has increased from 53 to 100 the number of teams earmarked to undertake relief and rescue measures in the wake of impending Cyclone Tauktae, a senior officer said on Saturday.

    The force's Director General, S N Pradhan, said in a tweet that these teams are being mobilised for deployment in the coastal regions of Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Goa and Maharashtra. On Friday, he had said that 53 teams are being committed for the cyclonic storm that is developing in the Arabian sea.

    The deployment of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams has been "upped" as per new inputs provided by the India Meteorological Department, Pradhan said. Out of the 100 teams, the director general said 42 are being pre-deployed or stationed on the ground in six states while 26 are on stand-by.

    PTI

  • May 15, 2021 / 05:10 PM IST

    Cyclone Tauktae LIVE News Updates | Flood-like situation in coastal Kerala, over 250 shifted to relief camps in Chellanam

    Flood-like situation was reported in parts of coastal Kerala, with the village of Chellanam being most severely affected. Over 250 people in the village have been shifted to relief camps.

  • May 15, 2021 / 04:34 PM IST

    Cyclone Tauktae LIVE News Updates | Cyclone likely to intensify in next three hours

    Cyclone Tauktae is expected to intensify in the next three hours. Disaster response force in five states - Kerala, Karnataka, Goa, Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu - have been put on alert to respond in case of emergencies.

