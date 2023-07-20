Current infrastructure capex cycle likely to be wider and longer

There is widespread anticipation that India is likely to see a repeat of the 2003-08 cycle. Early indicators do seem to suggest that the building blocks are starting to fall into place

Bhavin Vithlani

When discussing domestic capex cycles, the immediate reference point tends to be the 2003-08 period, which turned out to be a super cycle. The capital goods index rose by a staggering 25x during 2003-07, outperforming the benchmark Nifty Index by a wide margin (which was up 5-fold). There is widespread anticipation that India is likely to see a repeat of the 2003-08 cycle. Early indicators do seem to suggest that the building blocks are starting to fall into place.

To put things into context, it is worthwhile reviewing some of the investment statistics. One of the key indicators of the capex cycle is gross fixed capital formation (GFCF), which is currently at about 30 percent of nominal GDP or say about $850 billion. Of this, it is estimated that the capex by the government on infrastructure is about $100 billion, corporate capex is about $400 billion, household real estate is about $260 billion, and the balance is agriculture, trade, etc. Usually, it has been observed that government spending on infrastructure kickstarts the cycle with second-order effects flowing through to industries, and real estate being the last one in the sequence.

Drivers of capex

Going back into history, the 2001-08 period is called a super cycle as GFCF increased from an average of 22 percent of GDP during the decade of the 1990s and peaked at 32 percent of GDP in 2008. On an absolute basis, GFCF more than doubled during this period growing at a CAGR of 12 percent, much higher than GDP of 7 percent. The drivers of the cycle were (a) reforms like deregulating markets in 1991, delicensing of power in 2003, etc.; (b) series of adverse external events like multiple changes in the government, sanctions post the nuclear tests and the Asian financial crisis that suppressed growth previously; (c) government accelerated spends towards infrastructure through the schemes like golden quadrilateral in late 1990s; (d) advent of new sectors, namely IT and the US entry of pharma generics in the 1990s. The global commodity boom of 2003-07 turned around corporate profitability and lowered leverage driving new expansion. The real estate cycle coincided with this time, implying all guns were blazing simultaneously.

The party ended post the 2008 global financial crisis. A common thread observed was the extrapolation of an 8-9 percent GDP estimate for capacity expansion resulting in overcapacity in power, metals, cement and real estate. The decade of 2008-18 was a lost one due to depressed corporate profitability and excessive leverage, resulting in a large build-up of non-performing assets (NPAs) suppressing the flow of credit.

Investment-friendly policies

During 2014-20, the government undertook multiple reforms with notable ones being Insolvency & Bankruptcy Code, Goods and Service Tax, Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act, Unified Payments Interface and reduction in corporate tax. The capex cycle bottomed out around 2018 with the peaking of NPAs and recapitalisation of banks’ balance sheets, and flow through of benefits from a four-fold increase in government spending towards infrastructure creation over 2014-20. With the aim to raise the share of manufacturing from 15 percent to 25 percent of GDP, the focus was laid on Make in India, self-reliance and import substitution. All the above, coupled with the commodity upcycle of 2021-22, turned around corporate profitability from estimated 1.3 percent of GDP in 2018 to 5.5 percent in 2022. Consequently, corporate leverage declined to multi-decadal lows, kickstarting a new capex upcycle.

Globally too, we are seeing signs of a structural upcycle. Fundamental drivers of capex are sectors such as energy, transportation, defence & aerospace, construction & housing, communication and mining. All these end users are seeing disruption and seeing substitution. For example, renewable energy, electric vehicles, hydrogen for transportation & industries, battery, etc. Communication is seeing a revolution driving the creation of data centres. Fundamentally, this means that the world is recreating the entire ecosystem which will drive the global capex cycle.

Back home, India too is a beneficiary of energy transition with the entry of new sectors like renewables, electric vehicles and data centres, all of which were not there in the past cycle. Schemes like production-linked incentives (PLI) are facilitating entry of sectors such as electronics, and semiconductors. The past few years have seen changes in global manufacturing supply chains. These were being driven by geopolitical stresses, and the bottlenecks created during the Covid19 pandemic have only accelerated these changes. Terms such as China+1 and friend-shoring have popped up into many a lexicon. India has been a net beneficiary of the same. Illustrating this shift has been the rapid acceleration of high-end smartphone assembly in India.

So, unlike the past cycles, which were narrowly concentrated into fewer sectors like power and metals, the current cycle is likely to be broader and longer, driven by the creation of new sectors through energy transition, data consumption and global supply chain realignment. While the picture looks rosy for now, one must be mindful of risks such as expected global recession from sharply higher interest rates, elections in India and any black swan events like war. These might, however, only cause a temporary pause as the juggernaut has just commenced.

Bhavin Vithlani is Fund Manager, SBI Mutual Fund. Views are personal, and do not represent the stand of this publication.