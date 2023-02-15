English
    Cummins India profits may trip with new emission norms

    CIL’s stellar performance may see a blip in the near term as the new CPCB IV emission norms would see power generator costs spiral by 30-50 per cent

    Vatsala Kamat
    February 15, 2023 / 05:38 PM IST
    In recent quarters, CIL’s revenue has seen robust traction as the reopening of the economy from Covid-lockdown led to robust domestic sales

    Highlights CIL clocked stellar 25 per cent yoy revenue growth in Dec. quarter   Ebitda margins rose with higher volumes, realisations and lower costs  Data centres are expected to bring traction in big-ticket orders  CPCB IV norms, however, may threaten near-term revenue and profit expansion in PowerGen segment   It may impact sales as production costs may spiral by 30-50 per cent  There could be higher competition in CPCP II products to clean up inventory  With India pledging to take action against climate change and reduce...

