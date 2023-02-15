Cummins India profits may trip with new emission norms

In recent quarters, CIL’s revenue has seen robust traction as the reopening of the economy from Covid-lockdown led to robust domestic sales

Highlights CIL clocked stellar 25 per cent yoy revenue growth in Dec. quarter Ebitda margins rose with higher volumes, realisations and lower costs Data centres are expected to bring traction in big-ticket orders CPCB IV norms, however, may threaten near-term revenue and profit expansion in PowerGen segment It may impact sales as production costs may spiral by 30-50 per cent There could be higher competition in CPCP II products to clean up inventory With India pledging to take action against climate change and reduce...