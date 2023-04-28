Moneycontrol
CSR is a social boon, but warts need to go

Subir Roy   •

The government’s move to garner funds for PM CARES fund from private sector with low disclosures makes CSR activity look like political donations 

For CSR to serve its purpose, there needs to be pressure on companies not just to do their spending but also do it in the most socially beneficial way with transparency
Highlights Over the four-year period 2016-17 to 2020-21, companies’ CSR spend increased at a compound annual growth rate of 12.5 percent Maharashtra led the states in CSR spend, equally expectedly Reliance Industries led the list of top 10 spending companies Government run firms account for a majority of the donations that come into the PM CARES Fund Bright side of CSR spending as seen during pandemic as funds were directed towards organisations working to counter hunger and poverty, health care and sanitation work There...

