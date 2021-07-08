MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Join us at the Challengers’ MSME Summit on July 9, 2021. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsOpinion

Cryptocurrency seeks the spotlight, with Spike Lee’s help

Filmmaker to direct and star in a TV commercial to widen the audience for the digital currency

New York Times
July 08, 2021 / 05:40 PM IST
Cryptocurrency seeks the spotlight, with Spike Lee’s help

Bitcoins | Representative image

Tiffany Hsu and Coral Murphy Marcos Before Spike Lee accepted cryptocurrency, he turned down Crocs. Years ago, the filmmaker rejected an offer to buy into the Colorado company that makes perforated foam clogs, a decision that caused him to miss out when its stock soared on the strength of the footwear fad. “I wish I would’ve given some money back then,” Lee said in a recent interview. “Anytime something is new, you’re going to have people who are going to be sceptical....

  • PRO Panorama

    Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Are we looking at a rerun of taper tantrums?

    Jul 8, 2021 / 03:14 PM IST

    In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: The Fed minutes scare, decoding falling yields, stars aligning for NBFCs, riding on India’s mcap surge, IRCTC on growth track, moral dilemma for SEBI, chips shortage and Tata Motors, and more

    Read Now

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers