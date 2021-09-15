Cryptocurrency: Rise of decentralised finance sparks ‘dirty money’ fears

Cryptocurrency (Representative image: Reuters)

Gary Silverman in New York A few days after the July 4 holiday in the US, a 37-year-old entrepreneur in Denver named Erik Voorhees issued his own declaration of independence. He said the company he had founded seven years earlier to help people exchange cryptocurrencies without making their names available to the government or anyone else would disappear from the face of the Earth — even as its services remained available to those who wanted them. ShapeShift, as the enterprise is...