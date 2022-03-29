Crypto Tax | Government must reconsider its current regressive stand

Cryptocurrency (Representative image )

The genesis and use of cryptocurrency has been a controversial topic for both Indian investors and the government. If initially the government’s stance towards virtual digital assets (VDAs) was ambiguous, later it became clear through its policies that the government was not in favour of these assets which have the potential to earn immense profits.

With the government deciding to tax VDAs, many believed that it was a sign of the State legitimising cryptocurrencies; however, soon it was clear that heavy taxes does not mean approval, and the State was just exercising its ‘sovereign right’. It is clear that the government is not in favour of investing in this highly-volatile asset, and has taken steps to discourage investors turning to this asset class.

Yet another setback for cryptocurrency investors and traders came on March 21, when, in a reply to a question raised in Parliament, the Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary said that the losses incurred in one VDA could not be set off against the gains made in another VDA while computing tax. Currently such a provision is available for those investing and trading in equality assets, but this stand on VDAs will further discourage cryptocurrency investors. Chaudhary also said that infrastructure costs for VDA mining will not be treated as cost of acquisition but as capital expenditure which cannot be claimed as a deduction. These moves will throttle the industry's growth.

Across the world there are many countries like Singapore, Germany, Switzerland, etc. that have adopted investor-friendly policies towards VDAs, while India is among the few that has adopted such antagonistic laws.

What is disheartening is that India possesses immense potential to effectively become a leader in the cryptocurrency space. However, a 30 percent taxation impedes such possibilities, and may affect India’s chances of being at the forefront of innovation in this industry.

These statements from the ministry have led to some clarity about the government’s stance on VDAs, but there still remains a lot more unanswered questions, like will India be conferring VDAs a legal status, or will it accept the unregulated regime?

Though many experts are of the view that the government’s approach will negatively impact the cryptocurrency space in India, there are a few who believe that these legislation is unlikely to impact majority of traders.

The fear and uncertainty induced by the government is detrimental to the VDA market. This is especially due to the fact that the millions who have invested in this emerging asset class will be impacted. On top of this, one can also expect the lack of provision to potentially and significantly drive away users from KYC-compliant exchanges platforms. These can be driven away to the underground peer-to-peer grey market which will defeat the very ambitious purpose of the tax.

Contrary to its current approach, the government should have effectively and progressively brought in regulations over VDAs. Instead, the government has moved a step backwards with its legislation. If such a regressive provision was to be applied in equities, it would have highly discouraged many retail investors as well from participating enthusiastically in the stock market. The government is missing an opportunity here, and it would be prudent for it to reconsider its stand, adopt policies that will encourage the trade and investment in VDAs, and become a beacon for other countries to look up to.

Sonam Chandwani is Managing Partner at KS Legal & Associates.