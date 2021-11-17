MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Sustainability 100+
  • Finity
  • Investmentor
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Finq
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • Mirae
  • Sanjeevani
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Register now for the Roundtable 'Advancing a sustainable energy future in India' presented by Hitachi energy
you are here: HomeNewsOpinion

Crypto Learn: Why was cryptocurrency invented, and how does it work?

This article tells us the history of cryptocurrency, its basis in blockchain and how transactions are done

Saudamini Chandarana Bhat
November 17, 2021 / 10:27 AM IST
Crypto Learn: Why was cryptocurrency invented, and how does it work?

Many major US corporations have been entering cryptocurrency space, giving it some legitimacy. (Representative image)

In the 21st century, it’s practically impossible to be in the markets without at least hearing about cryptocurrencies and blockchains – one of the prime technologies spearheading the fourth industrial revolution. These terms have become a part of modern culture, finding a place in the news, social media, online conversations, and even in the careers of friends and family. However, many may not be familiar with the intricacies of cryptocurrencies, despite the popularity they have gained. They might even be...

  • PRO Panorama

    Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | What the numbers say about transitory high inflation

    Nov 16, 2021 / 05:21 PM IST

    In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: Bandhan tied up in knots, Coal India between a rock and a hard place, gold financing bet, China flexes nuclear muscles and more

    Read Now

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers