Crypto Learn | NFTs and brands: A match made in heaven

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) have rapidly become integral to the crypto ecosystem and our digital consciousness since they went viral in 2021. There have been many unintended effects of this explosive spread - mostly net positives and a few negatives. Large brands —the likes of Disney, Lamborghini, Adidas, Louis Vuitton— have taken to this new application of existing technology at an unprecedented rate. Many brands are busy rolling out their own metaverses, NFT collections, and even musical groups. This has...