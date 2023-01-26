English
    Crypto is worth fixing. Regulators should get moving

    Standing idly by and letting crypto collapse is no way to maximise the benefits from this technology, a more proactive approach is needed

    Bill Dudley
    January 26, 2023 / 10:23 AM IST
    After the demise of the FTX empire, the latest casualty is crypto lender Genesis Global Capital. (Representative image)

    The once-burgeoning realm of crypto and decentralised finance keeps imploding, presenting policy makers with a quandary: Should they just let it burn, or step in to address its now-obvious flaws?

    I’m with the second group. To maintain their credibility, and to derive the greatest benefit from blockchain technology, regulators should intervene and crack down on scams, protect investors and ensure market integrity.

    The dominoes keep falling after the demise of the FTX empire. The latest casualty, crypto lender Genesis Global Capital, probably won’t be the last. Each failure further undermines trust, reduces activity and revenue, and puts pressure on the rest of the industry. With no lender of last resort to provide emergency support — as the Federal Reserve does for traditional banks — there’s little to stop the rot.

    Some think that’s just fine. They argue that crypto was largely an unproductive speculative bubble that should be allowed to deflate on its own. Investors were amply warned, and the unregulated, bank-like intermediaries to whom they unwisely entrusted their money had little or nothing to do with the potential of the underlying technology.