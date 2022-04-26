Crypto Conversations: Why are some NFTs so expensive, with value creation behind them?

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) have been one of the most hotly discussed areas of technology today, which refer to a digital artwork or content that has a unique, underlying digital signature. This unique signature can identify an image online as a unique property, even if a large number of its duplicates exist. In simple words, NFT is a digital file with verified identity and ownership. This verification is done using blockchain technology. Blockchain technology, simply put, is an un-hackable system based on...