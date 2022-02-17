Crypto Conversations: The benefits of investing in crypto assets

Representative image

As we all know, crypto assets have been a hot topic in the recent past. What makes it so popular and fascinating is its decentralised nature. It practically eliminates the need for a trusted middleman - a bank--- to validate transactions. A crypto asset’s truly decentralised nature makes it widely accepted and popular. While safety and security with online transactions was a definite selling point, it was investment possibilities that drew attention from the masses. For those who were unable to take...