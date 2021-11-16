Crypto Conversations: How investors can identify fake cryptocurrencies and safeguard investments?

Illustration by Suneesh K

Imagine this scenario - your friend introduces you to a new crypto token that is ‘definitely’ going to do a 100x in the next 6 months. He says everyone is talking about it and that it is already up 10x since he invested last week. You fear that you will miss out on such extra ordinary gains and immediately buy the same from a decentralized exchange (DEX) where it is available. Now, you call up all your other friends to talk...