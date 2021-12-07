Crypto Conversations: DAOs will take centre-stage in 2022, mostly in play-to-earn Blockchain Gaming

Representative image

Decentralized Autonomous Organizations, or DAOs in short, are emerging as one of the most important cornerstones in the crypto landscape. Some believe these self-governing digital groups could lead the Web 3.0 transition. By leveraging DeFi and internet communities, DAOs are able to accrue both financial and social capital. The best example to show that DAOs are entering the mainstream adoption phase is Constitution DAO. In less than 72 hours, a group of like-minded individuals managed to build a community of 17,000+...