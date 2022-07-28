HomeNewsOpinion

Crypto Conversations: Blockchain and the future of the real estate sector

Saudamini Chandarana Bhat   •

Blockchain’s potential extends far beyond virtual currency. The real estate industry is one of the most eagerly awaited applications for blockchain technology 

Property ownership has traditionally been governed by a set of written rules and guidelines that a judge or court decides. But nowadays, the old world is giving way to the new, digital one. As the world shifts to a digital-first era marked by decentralization and user sovereignty, blockchain will be a crucial infrastructural layer in the next iteration of the web - Web3. Blockchain and its various functionalities like smart contracts, NFTs, tokenization, etc., are redefining ownership and record...

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers