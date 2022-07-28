Crypto Conversations: Blockchain and the future of the real estate sector

Property ownership has traditionally been governed by a set of written rules and guidelines that a judge or court decides. But nowadays, the old world is giving way to the new, digital one. As the world shifts to a digital-first era marked by decentralization and user sovereignty, blockchain will be a crucial infrastructural layer in the next iteration of the web - Web3. Blockchain and its various functionalities like smart contracts, NFTs, tokenization, etc., are redefining ownership and record...