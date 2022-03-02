Crypto Conversation: How to keep your crypto safe

(Image: News18 Creative)

According to the Federal Trade Commission, about $82 million was lost in cryptocurrency fraud in the fourth quarter of 2020 and the first quarter of 2021. This is more than ten times the value stolen in the same period of 2020. 2021 was certainly the year of crypto. Global crypto adoption rose by unprecedented levels as people across all walks of life were vying to add cryptos to their portfolios. And simultaneously came the need to be well-educated in storing and...