Crypto Clues | Kim Kardashian episode has a lesson for Indian regulators

One lives to learn each day. Before we were able to fully fathom the meaning of the term of social media “influencer” one has been assaulted with a new word “Finfluencer”. Many would have not taken note of it had Kim Kardashian not been slapped with a fine of USD $ 1.3 million by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for promoting a crypto asset. The definition of “Finfluencers” one finds on Google sound very much like the “Snake Oil Salesmen”...