Crossword sale will reduce costs, but bigger battle awaits Shoppers Stop

Representative image

The excitement around the sale of Crossword Bookstores did not last long at Shoppers Stop. The stock closed with a marginal loss on Wednesday after rising as much as 5 percent. Last fiscal Crossword generated a little over 1 percent of Shoppers Stop’s sales. It lost money last fiscal year and Shoppers Stop has lowered the value of its investment in the unit. With book retailing increasingly shifting online, Shoppers Stop would be better off exiting the business. The company can...