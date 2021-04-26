Cricket and COVID-19 | Why IPL needs to be shelved

(Image: Twitter/@IPL, BCCI)

As India is in the throes of a second wave of COVID-19, the national capital Delhi has taken the centre stage over the past week. There is an acute shortage of oxygen, beds and ventilators in New Delhi. Social media platforms have been doubling as COVID-19 helplines with SOS messages being relayed by hapless doctors and hospital managements. Patients have been dying for want of oxygen, rather than purely on account of their health condition.

Prominent people have taken to Twitter to express utter helplessness and dismay at their state of being. It has increasingly seemed like the nation is on autopilot mode, with none in control at the wheel. While the spotlight is firmly on the national capital, things have not been any better elsewhere. The crematoriums have been disposing off bodies round-the-clock; there are instances of funeral pyres set on pavements for want of space in crematoria and undercounting of death figures by state governments.

While all this had been unfolding, the cricket jamboree Indian Premier League (IPL) is well and truly on in a seemingly parallel reality within the same country. The players, staff and representatives of the franchises in the playing arena are all part of secure bio-bubbles with the cricketing action being consumed entirely on television and the Internet.

With the death toll mounting and the IPL caravan moving to the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi (and the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad) starting this week, the glitzy tournament will increasingly come under the scanner for being held in stark contrast to the real sufferings and deaths in these very cities, with no respite in sight for the time being.

At the best of times the IPL cops flak from the purists for being a totally commercial enterprise with cricket itself often getting relegated to a sideshow. There is also a bit of an IPL fatigue this time around with the previous year’s IPL getting delayed and being rescheduled just six months prior to the current event.

Nevertheless, despite all the routine arguments against IPL, it has emerged as a valuable assembly line of cricketers ready to step up the plate to play for Team India. Nowhere was this more visible than in India’s recent tour to Australia, where the come-from-behind wins in all three formats, especially in the Test series, came for praise from all quarters.

The argument for shelving, in this case, is not against the tournament per se but the timing of it — true, it couldn’t have been easy to predict the second wave at the beginning of the tournament with cases seeing a spike only by mid-April. While Indian cricketers and other celebrities have, by and large, remained quiet on the bleak COVID-19 front, it was left to former Australian Wicket-keeper Adam Gillchrist to flag the inappropriateness of the continuation of the tournament even as India is going through an epic catastrophe.

The suggestion that IPL be called off has evoked mixed reactions, with many people finding it a distraction of sorts from the bombardment of grim news of deaths and despair. In the national capital, cremations are being held all through the day and night at Nigambodh Ghat, Punjabi Bagh, Karkardooma, Panchkuian and Lodhi Road, encompassing the Arun Jaitley Stadium from different directions. What will it take for the stench of the burning pyres to pervade the bio-bubbles? Can the cricketers remain oblivious and indifferent to the plight of fellow citizens anymore?

The staging of cricket becomes even more unconscionable as it has been estimated that the spike — more than 300,000 cases and nearly two and a half thousand deaths a day — could go up to a million cases a day by the second half of May with a daily death count of 5,000 upwards.

Should the show — in this case, cricket — go on, regardless? To borrow Bob Dylan’s words, ‘the answer, my friends, is blowing in the wind’. Well, it is staring us in the face.