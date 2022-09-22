Credit Suisse: The richest 1 percent of Indians have 41 percent of the nation’s wealth

Representative Image: Shutterstock

Highlights India is among the few countries where the richest 1 percent own more than two-fifths of the nation’s wealth The top 10 percent in India own 72.5 percent of the country’s wealth The bottom half own 3 percent of the wealth 75 percent of people in India have wealth below USD 10,000; 0.1 percent have more than USD 1 million Wealth inequality has been rising High inequality limits the size of the market High inequality increases savings and fuels the stock market Credit Suisse’s latest Global...