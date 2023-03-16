 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Credit Suisse needs friends now more than ever

Paul J Davies
Mar 16, 2023 / 04:01 PM IST

The firm is hardly Silicon Valley Bank — though it’s not doing much to help anyone understand that

Credit Suisse will present its third quarter earnings and strategy review on Oct. 27. (Photographer: Stefan Wermuth/Bloomberg)

It’s often when you’re most in need that you find you have the fewest friends. So it is for Credit Suisse Group AG. Its shares took another pasting on Wednesday, dropping as much as 30 percent to less than 2 Swiss francs ($2.17) — a record low.

In markets that have been verging on panic for days after three US lenders failed, investors are ditching anything that smells of banking risk. They are worried about deposit flight and the pain caused by rising rates. And Credit Suisse is at the top of the list of banks to bet against because of the flood of outflows it saw last year and its inability to stop making bad headlines. It’s in the middle of a complicated, radical restructuring,  and its position gets more precarious the more its stock price falls and as the cost of insuring its bonds against default jumps higher.

But let’s be clear: Credit Suisse is a million miles away from Silicon Valley Bank. It has very healthy levels of liquid assets should they be needed, access to a string of central bank facilities in multiple countries, and less sensitivity to sharp moves in interest rates than many rivals, too.

Still, those headlines keep coming! The chairman of its largest shareholder, Saudi National Bank, told Bloomberg TV on Wednesday it would put no more capital into the bank if asked. It invested about $1.4 billion for its 9.9 percent stake last year. Thanks, friend number one.