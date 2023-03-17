 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Credit Suisse Mess: You can trust your money fund not to fail this time

Alexis Leondis
Mar 17, 2023 / 11:05 AM IST

A repeat of the 2008 financial crisis when the Reserve Primary Fund, a money-market fund, saw its net asset value fall when Lehman Brothers collapsed isn't happening. Investors have deposited almost $124 billion so far this week, bringing assets industry-wide to a record $5.38 trillion

In recent history, when there have been tremors in the banking system, money-market funds have shuddered. People who had thought you put a dollar in, get a dollar out find that’s not necessarily the case. If anyone is worried this time around — as would be natural — they can rest a bit easier.

In 2008, the Reserve Primary Fund, a money-market fund, “broke the buck,” or had its net asset value fall below $1 due to its holdings of $785 million in commercial paper issued by Lehman Brothers. When Lehman collapsed, investors raced to withdraw money from the fund, and the fund was caught selling investments into a spiraling market. Panic selling at other money-market funds ensued.

But we've come a long way. As investors second-guess the safety of just about everything after the failure of three regional US banks and the nosedive of Credit Suisse Group AG, there’s no reason to think money-market funds are poised for another reckoning.

First, the landscape has changed. Just before the Great Recession, prime money-market funds, or those that mostly invested in corporate debt such as the kind issued by Lehman, comprised almost 60 percent of total money fund assets, according to Crane Data. Now, the majority of money-market funds, or 76 percent, only hold Treasuries or government bonds — that’s it.