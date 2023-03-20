 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Credit Suisse bailout crosses a debt rubicon

Marcus Ashworth
Mar 20, 2023 / 05:58 PM IST

The world of bank capitalisation is about to become a lot more volatile

UBS Group AG, having subsumed Swiss Bank Corp. 25 years ago, is now absorbing Credit Suisse Group AG, creating a single Swiss banking giant. The Credit Suisse shareholders get something, the senior bondholders are protected — but that luxury does not extend down the capital stack. How banks are able to finance themselves is poised to become a lot more challenging.

To facilitate the deal and join up the numbers, the Swiss regulator Finma has ordered that about 16 billion Swiss francs ($17.3 billion) of Credit Suisse's riskiest type of debt will now be worthless. Known as Additional Tier 1 bonds, and also called contingent convertibles or CoCos, this debt can be converted into equity or written off if a bank's capital falls below a prescribed level. Owners of the Swiss firm’s securities will get nothing. It was a lovely asset class while it lasted.

Weaker European banks will struggle even harder to find investors to commit capital that, not just in theory but in practice, really can be wiped out. The entire banking sector will end up paying for Credit Suisse's myriad transgressions one way or another. The repercussions of the Swiss takeover structure may close off access to CoCos for all but the strongest banks — the definition of which will come under ever-closer scrutiny.

The ramifications could cause a world of pain for banking regulators. It is not a coincidence that over the weekend global central banks have agreed a coordinated increase in dollar swap funding lines to keep liquidity greasing the wheels of the financial system.