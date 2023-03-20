 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Credit Suisse AT1 bondholders find out life’s unfair

Shuli Ren
Mar 20, 2023 / 02:48 PM IST

Market convention went out the window as parties raced to secure a deal for the embattled Swiss lender

Shareholders are the first to take a hit before AT1 bonds face losses, as Credit Suisse also noted in a recent presentation to investors. (Source: Bloomberg)

Some of Credit Suisse Group AG’s bond holders are furious with the terms of UBS Group AG’s takeover.

The deal will trigger a complete write-down of Credit Suisse’s 16 billion Swiss francs ($17.3 billion) worth of Additional Tier 1 bonds, as the riskiest notes introduced after the global financial crisis are known. This would mark the biggest loss yet for Europe’s $275 billion AT1
funding market. At the same time, the bank’s stock holders will still get something back — they are set to receive 3 billion francs in an all-share merger.

This arrangement is controversial in that it violates the standard corporate finance pecking order. In a textbook write-down scenario, shareholders are the first to take a hit before AT1 bonds face losses, as Credit Suisse also noted in a recent presentation to investors.

To make matters worse, some traders were buying these notes over the weekend. They had hoped for a benign takeover and some quick profits.