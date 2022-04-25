English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsOpinion

    Credit cards a good carrot for NBFCs amid tightening regulation

    The change will mean that NBFCs can now earn interest income on their credit cards as the credit would be from their own balance sheet 

    Aparna Iyer
    April 25, 2022 / 09:04 AM IST
    Credit cards a good carrot for NBFCs amid tightening regulation

    India’s non-bank finance companies (NBFC) are fast losing their advantage over banks in terms of regulation, which is set to put pressure on their growth even though it fortifies their balance sheets and guards the financial system against instability. While the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) tightened yet another rule for NBFCs last week, it also opened a window of opportunity by giving a proverbial carrot. In the master directions covering issuance of credit and debit cards, the regulator has...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Investors take a flight to safety

      Apr 22, 2022 / 05:44 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: HCL Tech steps up but, way out of K-shaped recovery, Weekly Tactical Pick, and more

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers