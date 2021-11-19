COVID-19 and After | Large listed companies gain at the expense of smaller, unlisted peers

Slower economic growth in the five years leading to March 2020 and the COVID-19 pandemic that followed have weighed heavily on the corporate tax revenue.

In the financial year 2019-20, corporate tax collection registered the lowest five-year moving compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.4 percent in four decades.

The onset of COVID-19 at the beginning of 2020 and attendant lockdown restrictions added to India’s economic and financial woes, leading to a steeper drop in corporate tax collection (-19.9 percent in 2020-21).

The share of corporate tax receipts in the government’s overall direct tax revenue fell to sub-50 percent for the first time in 30 years in the fiscal year ended March 2021.

The pandemic had been initially expected to weigh significantly on corporate profitability. But an early and faster-than-expected economic recovery, proactive and aggressive fiscal and monetary support extended by the government, and importantly, expense management meant that listed companies posted unexpectedly good earnings.

Corporate tax payments surged ~17 percent in FY21, based on the Prowess data base of financial statements of 4000+ listed companies maintained by the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE).

Listed Companies Overtake Unlisted Rivals

In absolute terms, the aggregate corporate tax paid by companies in the listed space surpassed that of the unlisted space for the first time in nine years.

The share of corporate tax payments by Nifty 50 and Nifty 500 companies in the government’s corporate tax kitty rose to more than 15-year high levels in the fiscal year gone by.

In fact, it was the first time since 2004-05 (first year of our analysis) that Nifty 500 companies contributed more than 50 percent to overall corporate tax collections in 2020-21.

Importantly, the size-based differentiation in corporate tax payments, which has been in existence to some extent, has exacerbated during the pandemic even within the listed space.

This is reflected in a steeper jump in contribution of Nifty 50 companies to the government’s overall tax collection in 2020-21 (+7.8 percentage points to a 16-year high of 30.5 percent) as compared to Nifty 500 ex Nifty 50 (+7.4 percentage points to 20.7 percent) and overall listed ex Nifty 500 companies (+1.8 percentage points to a 10-year high of 5.7 percent).

Despite policy support extended by the government, the adverse impact of the pandemic-induced lockdowns, mobility restrictions, and consequent supply chain disruptions was far more severe on the unlisted and unorganised sector.

This is reflected in a 44 percent drop in corporate tax payments by unlisted companies in FY21, and ~30 percent drop on a CAGR basis during FY19-21. The share of unlisted companies in the Centre’s overall corporate tax collections fell to 17-year lows of 41.7 percent in FY21 — the first sub-50 percent share in nine years.

Large companies are better equipped to deal with economic downturns, and have more favourable access to funding (equity, and especially debt). Their positions in supply chains, and more favourable contracts also allow better shorter cash conversion cycles.

How Listed Companies Gained An Edge

During the pandemic, these companies benefited at the expense of smaller listed/unlisted companies by capturing market share. They managed to report strong growth in profitability despite a contraction in India’s gross domestic product (GDP) by changing their business models to suit the new COVID-19-appropriate environment, and capturing market share from unorganised entities.

They have also meaningfully curtailed costs by cutting salaries/wages, renegotiating contracts with vendors, saving on rental expenses, and minimising administration/marketing expenses — all of which has helped boost profits in an otherwise economically lacklustre year.

The analysis of corporate tax paid by each quintile, based on market capitalisation at the beginning of the period, of Nifty 500 companies also corroborates our takeaway of larger companies performing better during the pandemic in 2020-21.

The Nifty 500 companies in the first quintile — the top 20 percent — registered the highest 17.5 percent year-on-year (YoY) growth in corporate tax payments in 2020-21, with their share in total corporate tax payments of the entire Nifty 500 universe rising from ~73 percent to ~75 percent.

The bottom two quintiles performed the weakest, together registering a modest 1.3 percent growth in corporate tax payments, leading to their share dropping to 6.6 percent from 7.4 percent in the previous fiscal year.

Even as listed companies performed much better during the pandemic compared to their counterparts in the unlisted and unorganised space, there is a significant corporate tax inequality that exists even within the listed space.

Bigger and smaller listed space

This is clearly evident from the Lorenz Curves (A graphical representation of inequality within a system) and Gini Coefficients (A statistical measure of deviation from perfect equality) of the Nifty 500 universe, and the listed space excluding Nifty 500 companies (referred to as bigger and smaller listed space respectively).

In the Lorenz curve, the farther away the actual distribution is from the straight 45-degree line — the line of equality — the higher is the level of inequality in the system. The Lorenz curves of these two samples over the last 10-year period show that while both the samples have high inequality in corporate tax payments, the extent of inequality in the smaller listed space is actually far higher.

In the Nifty 500 universe, the top 10 percent companies or ~50 companies contributed ~70 percent to the overall corporate tax payments in 2020-21 — an increase from a nine-year low of 68.2 percent in the previous year. Importantly, the share of top 25 companies in overall corporate tax payments in the Nifty 500 universe rose in 2019-20 and further in 2020-21 to 54 percent. This is partly attributed to a better performance reported by larger companies during this severe economic slowdown.

Corporate tax payments are far more concentrated in the listed space ex-Nifty 500, with the top 5 percent and 10 percent companies accounting for ~66 percent and 83 percent of total corporate tax paid by this universe respectively.

This difference in inequality between the two samples is also reflected in the Gini coefficient or Gini ratio. The Gini coefficient ranges from 0 to 1, with 0 representing perfect equality (straight 45 percent line) and 1 representing perfect inequality. While the Gini coefficient of the Nifty 500 universe was 0.78 in 2020-21 — the highest in five years — it was much higher at 0.9 for the listed universe excluding Nifty 500 companies.

Tirthankar Patnaik is Chief Economist, National Stock Exchange of India.

Views are personal and do not represent the stand of this publication.