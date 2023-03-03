 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsOpinion

Costing Lives: Obesity’s public health and economic burden demands strong regulation of high fat-sugar-salt foods

Dr Vandana Prasad & Dr Arun Prasad
Mar 03, 2023 / 02:57 PM IST

March 4 is observed globally as World Obesity Day. Address the obesity crisis, given its public health and economic implications, without delay. Adopting star ratings on processed food packets instead of warning labels is an example of weak regulation

The rise in obesity and related non-communicable diseases, is now well demonstrated in India with nearly one-fourth of our population (15-49 years) being classified as obese. (Representative image)

India is undergoing an epidemiological transition in nutrition. But in reality this phase is not merely a “transition” but also a dangerous accumulation of risk factors from two ends of a risk spectrum. A large vulnerable population is facing a complex scenario where known risks of undernutrition and inadequately diverse diets are being met by rapid societal changes that push lifestyles and diet patterns further into a different, but equally unhealthy space – that of rising overweight and obesity. This “double burden” of malnutrition might seem like a paradox, but a deeper analysis reveals many common root causes.

According to the Multidimensional Poverty Index 2022 (MPI 2022), 16.4 percent of the population in India is multidimensionally poor while an additional 18.7 percent is classified as vulnerable to multidimensional poverty; about 500 million in total. Over 60 percent of the households identified as poor have nutritional poverty as one of their vulnerabilities.

Behind Processed Foods Surge

One of the features of India today is the enormous intra and inter-state migration and explosive urbanisation. This mobility combined with a massive expansion of infrastructure, roads, internet connectivity etc, has also led to the extension of markets from urban areas into hitherto remote and inaccessible deep rural parts.