Costing Lives: Obesity’s public health and economic burden demands strong regulation of high fat-sugar-salt foods

India is undergoing an epidemiological transition in nutrition. But in reality this phase is not merely a “transition” but also a dangerous accumulation of risk factors from two ends of a risk spectrum. A large vulnerable population is facing a complex scenario where known risks of undernutrition and inadequately diverse diets are being met by rapid societal changes that push lifestyles and diet patterns further into a different, but equally unhealthy space – that of rising overweight and obesity. This “double burden” of malnutrition might seem like a paradox, but a deeper analysis reveals many common root causes.

According to the Multidimensional Poverty Index 2022 (MPI 2022), 16.4 percent of the population in India is multidimensionally poor while an additional 18.7 percent is classified as vulnerable to multidimensional poverty; about 500 million in total. Over 60 percent of the households identified as poor have nutritional poverty as one of their vulnerabilities.

Behind Processed Foods Surge

One of the features of India today is the enormous intra and inter-state migration and explosive urbanisation. This mobility combined with a massive expansion of infrastructure, roads, internet connectivity etc, has also led to the extension of markets from urban areas into hitherto remote and inaccessible deep rural parts.

These factors, combined with other significant determinants such as nuclearisation of families and increasing work burden upon women, increased exposure to advertising, social media and the manufacture of “aspiration” to live and eat like those better off than ourselves, combined with a lack of nutrition awareness are leading to a massive rise in consumption of pre-processed and ultra-processed foods across the country.

Ironically, not only do these contribute significantly to obesity, they also displace healthier food options at the same cost and create undernutrition, especially amongst children.

Huge Numbers At Risk

The rise in obesity and related non-communicable diseases, mainly diabetes, ischemic heart disease, hypertension, stroke, certain cancers, musculoskeletal disorders and mental stress from stigma and discrimination is now well demonstrated in India with nearly one-fourth of our population (15-49 years) being classified as obese as per the NFHS-5 (2019-20).

Currently the concentration is amongst the urban rich where the additionality of a largely sedentary lifestyle plays an important part. However, trends are catching up amongst all wealth quintiles and geographies, especially for women who seem at higher risk.

To use diabetes as a proxy for related ill-health, the National Noncommunicable Disease Monitoring Survey (NNMS) conducted by the government in 2017-18 placed the prevalence of diabetes at 9.3 percent and impaired glucose tolerance at 24.5 percent amongst adults aged 18-69 yrs.

In general, “the highest proportion of adults with either Impaired Fasting Glycaemia(IFG or sometimes called pre-diabetes), newly-diagnosed or previously-diagnosed diabetes was aged 50–69 years, urban residents, and had metabolic risk factors (overweight, obesity, central obesity, hypertension and raised cholesterol)” . However, significantly, the rates for impaired glucose tolerance for urban and rural areas was nearly the same.

Obesity’s Economic Costs

Human health and sickness should ideally be measured in terms of the actualisation of human rights and the prevention of suffering. However, in a context where resources are scarce to start with, and even those are highly inequitably distributed, public health advocacy and planning demands that the burden of disease be costed to gain visibility and priority as well as launch and assess interventions.

Typically, costs are classified as direct (hospitalisation, medication, medical fees and travel costs) and indirect, including loss of productivity, absenteeism, and disability.

A very recent estimation by Okunagbe et al (Economic impacts of overweight and obesity: current and future estimates for eight countries) suggests that overweight and obesity are costing India Rs 2.8 lakh crore annually!

This amounts to over 1 percent of the GDP even after excluding long term disability and early retirement which is practically the entire allocation to the health sector by the government. It projects that by 2060, this would go up to Rs 69 lakh crore; about 2.5 percent of the GDP! According to the World Obesity Forum, medical fees make up for 99.8 percent of direct costs and premature mortality contributes 69 percent of indirect costs. It is the indirect costs that contribute most to GDP losses.

Go Beyond Star Ratings

In the face of this alarming projection for India, there are many effective interventions that are eminently possible to mitigate this trend, even as we acknowledge the complex nature of the problem. Globally, measures such as Front-of-Pack-Labeling (FoPL) for foods high in sugar, salt and fats (HFSS) and increased taxation on HFSS have been combined with large scale nutrition awareness campaigns to combat the menace of unhealthy diets.

However, India seems to be missing a much-needed opportunity to employ these effectively, possibly in the face of resistance by the “big food” industry. The FSSAI has in February 2022 introduced a draft regulation for FoPL that favours Indian Nutrition Rating (INR) – a type of star rating of healthiness – as the mode of FoPL which could declare all foods as partially to highly ‘healthy’ as they incur a halo of half to five golden stars.

As other public health experts have been pointing out, it would be far more commonsensical to employ clear Warning Labels for HFSS foods if the intention is to enable consumers to make clear choices against obesogenic foods. Countries like Chile and Brazil have used warning labels effectively to curtail consumption of foods high in fat, sugar and salt and a soda tax has been well employed in Mexico, albeit too late in their obesity trajectory. Any adverse impact upon the profits upon industry is well offset by actual savings in health and social security, and the savings on suffering are immeasurable.

We are still battling undernutrition and communicable diseases like TB, Malaria, Dengue and COVID-19, and adding obesity and non-communicable diseases to our disease burden. Juxtaposed against stagnant or even receding health and social sector spending, the impact upon generations to come, and especially the poor, is likely to be dire. This is a cost to lives we can ill afford and every attempt to avert the disastrous scenarios must be made.

Dr Vandana Prasad is a public health professional and Dr Arun Prasad is a Bariatric surgeon. Views are personal and do not represent the stand of this publication.