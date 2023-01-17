HomeNewsOpinion

Cost pressures ease for cement firms, will the Budget 2023 spur demand?

Vatsala Kamat   •

Increase in infrastructure capex by the government will lift cement sales. This, along with softening input costs, augurs well for revenue growth and earnings expansion

Dealer channels state that cement prices, which have been range-bound in the recent past, could improve in the months ahead, as the fourth quarter of any fiscal year is usually better than the rest for domestic cement makers
Highlights Cement demand has been rising as pandemic blues are waning But cement prices are not being sustained at higher levels Barclays expects government capex to jump by 30 percent yoy in FY2024 Clinker capacity utilisation is likely to be 81 percent in 3QFY2023 Softening input costs augur well for cement firms’ profit margins Investors are pinning their hopes on increased capital allocation to infrastructure development in the forthcoming Union Budget 2023-24. These expectations are due to the reduced need for social and...

