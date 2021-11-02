Corporate climate pledges often ignore a key component: Supply Chains

Heat waves proved deadly and unprecedented, pushing temperatures in the Northwest and even reaching 116 degrees Fahrenheit (47 degrees Celsius) in Portland, Oregon, a city known for its mild climate. Hurricane Ida paralyzed New York City with record-breaking, deadly rain. (Image: AP)

Michael Corkery and Julie Creswell For nearly 30 years, pharmaceutical giant Bristol Myers Squibb has proclaimed it’s been setting and meeting ambitious targets around energy and greenhouse gas emissions. These days, those goals include being “carbon neutral” by 2040. The equipment manufacturer Caterpillar, Texas Instruments, Exxon Mobil and the Walt Disney Co. have all made similar claims about the sustainability of their operations and have set objectives to reduce emissions. But something is missing from these lofty corporate goals: any accounting of...