MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Finq
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Investmentor
  • Autodesk
  • Mirae
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Intrazon 2.0 - India's Largest Intraday Traders Online Conference. 12 Webinars at Early bird offer of just Rs.50/- per webinar exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsOpinion

Corporate climate pledges often ignore a key component: Supply Chains

Ambitious corporate goals fail to account for the significant emissions from their supply chains or waste from their products

New York Times
November 02, 2021 / 09:31 PM IST
Corporate climate pledges often ignore a key component: Supply Chains

Heat waves proved deadly and unprecedented, pushing temperatures in the Northwest and even reaching 116 degrees Fahrenheit (47 degrees Celsius) in Portland, Oregon, a city known for its mild climate. Hurricane Ida paralyzed New York City with record-breaking, deadly rain. (Image: AP)

Michael Corkery and Julie Creswell For nearly 30 years, pharmaceutical giant Bristol Myers Squibb has proclaimed it’s been setting and meeting ambitious targets around energy and greenhouse gas emissions. These days, those goals include being “carbon neutral” by 2040. The equipment manufacturer Caterpillar, Texas Instruments, Exxon Mobil and the Walt Disney Co. have all made similar claims about the sustainability of their operations and have set objectives to reduce emissions. But something is missing from these lofty corporate goals: any accounting of...

  • PRO Panorama

    Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Is the demand graph finally getting into shape?

    Nov 2, 2021 / 05:26 PM IST

    In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: What can upset IRCTC maths, the recovery tracker, SAIL’s margin headache, Start-up Street, the era of quantitative tightening and more

    Read Now

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers