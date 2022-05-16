HomeNewsOpinion

Coromandel’s Senegal acquisition to yield benefits in the long run

R. Sree Ram   •

Coromandel has acquired an equity stake in a Senegal-based rock phosphate mining company, adding to its backward integration efforts 

PRO Only Highlights
 Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
 Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
 Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook
Coromandel International stands out among fertiliser companies in trying to secure raw materials for its main business of making crop nutrients. It has set up a joint venture plant in Tunisia to secure supplies of phosphoric acid. This year the company announced its decision to set up a new<https://www.coromandel.biz/press-release/coromandel-announces-new-sulphuric-acid-plant-at-visakhapatnam/> Rs 400 crore project to manufacture sulphuric acid. India is a large importer of both phosphoric and sulphuric acids, key ingredients for making fertiliser. On May 6, Coromandel acquired 45 percent...

