Core sector grows 1 percent in the past three years

Growth in the index of eight core industries came in at a high 7.5 percent year-on-year for October 2021. The base effect was unfavourable, as the index had jumped up in October last year, so the growth was commendable and indicates that the recovery continues to build. In October 2021, year-on-year growth was strongest in the coal, refinery products, natural gas and cement sectors. It’s important, though, to put the growth in perspective. A glance at the accompanying chart will show...