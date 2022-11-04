COP27 │ India must be a prime driver of the global climate talks

India should try to take the lead in ensuring that the COP27 summit at Egypt starting on November 6 does not end up retaining the status quo on the climate action front, with barely any discernible progress on the contentious issue of climate finance support to developing countries beyond more promises by the developed world on the issue.

Taking the initiative to hammer out workable solutions on climate finance at the climate talks by factoring in the impact of the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict on the energy segment worldwide could go a long way in cementing India’s status as a climate leader as it gets ready to take over the G20 presidency this December.

India taking on itself the role of a primary driver on the Climate front would also send out a strong message to the advanced nations that it is no longer ready to accept a global Climate agenda seemingly dictated by rich countries and is instead prepared to provide a new direction on how things should move.

At the COP26 summit held at Glasgow in November 2021, it was agreed that countries would, by 2025, set a collective, quantified goal on climate finance “starting from a floor of USD 100 billion per year and taking into account the needs and priorities of developing countries”.

According to the International Energy Agency (IEA)’s World Energy Outlook 2022, the Russian invasion of Ukraine has caused an “energy crisis of unprecedented depth and complexity” whose economic impact is a “looming risk of global recession”.

As one of the fastest-growing developing countries, and, also, figuring in the list of the biggest economies worldwide, India is perfectly placed to show the way forward on the climate action front as having to deal with the tough task of balancing ambitious climate goals with improving the quality of life of a billion-plus population has taught the country a thing or two about what really could work on the ground.

Moreover, India being more assertive in the climate-related talks is likely to receive overwhelming support from other developing nations that, too, grapple with the climate vis-à-vis development challenge with limited resources at their disposal.

The Mission LiFE (Lifestyle for Environment) initiative launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 21, whereby ordinary people can also contribute in the fight against Climate Change has already been welcomed by UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, among others, as a model that can be replicated elsewhere. Modhera, which on October 9 became India’s first 24X7 solar-powered village, too, is an excellent example of a just energy transition model being implemented in the nation that other developing countries could emulate.

A strong India voice at COP27 could serve the additional purpose of making sure that there are no decisions taken at the forum that could severely impact those living on the margins in developing countries. Getting the COP27 forum to put it on record that developing countries would be provided every possible assistance to safeguard livelihoods, for instance, while making the shift to cleaner energy sources could be a great way to achieve this purpose.

Incidentally, India had intervened at COP26 to ensure that the language used on coal in the Glasgow Climate Pact was changed to “phasedown” from “phased out”.

The global climate crisis needs all major players to step up to address the existential challenge faced by humanity, and presents a new India riding high on confidence about its future to make a difference. A forceful show by India at the COP27 could be a fantastic starting point in this endeavour.

Sumali Moitra is a current affairs commentator. Twitter: @sumalimoitra. Views are personal, and do not represent the stand of this publication.