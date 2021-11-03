COP26 | 10 words that you need to know while following the climate meet

People walk past a wall with a message on climate eduction at the COP26 U.N. Climate Summit in Glasgow, Scotland, Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)

The 26th edition of the United Nations’ Conference of Parties (COP) is underway in Glasgow in the United Kingdom. The COP is a keenly-followed annual event that sees world nations come together to discuss, and promise, measures to reduce anthropomorphic global warming and tackle Climate Change. The COPs draw the interests of everyone, from politicians to industry heads, and from experts to activists.

However, ever so often anyone following the climate event is bombarded with a barrage of acronyms, and technical jargon, which if not familiar with, can be a put off.

Here are 10 such acronyms and phrases which will help you get a better understanding of the Climate Change debate, and, hopefully, drawn you closer to developments in the environment space.

Weather refers to the short-term state of atmospheric conditions at any given time and place. This could include changes in temperature, humidity, precipitation, wind, or visibility, to the degree of how hot or cold, wet or dry, clear or cloudy it is outside. Most weather phenomena occur in the troposphere just below the stratosphere.

Climate is the average of weather conditions over a longer period of time — decades, centuries, millennia. The classical period of time is 30 years, as defined by the World Meteorological Organization.

While the weather of a place can change dramatically every day (if it is hot and dry today, tomorrow the weather could be cold and rainy), a change in climate is a gradual process, and develops over longer periods of decades to centuries.

Global warming refers to the long-term heating of the planet, and is commonly measured as the average increase in Earth’s global surface temperature. It is human-induced, and largely caused by an excess of greenhouse gas emissions in the atmosphere due to the burning of fossil fuels. According to NASA , human activities have increased the earth’s global average temperature by about 1 degree Celsius since the pre-industrial period, and this number is currently increasing by 0.2 degrees Celsius every decade.

Climate change encompasses global warming, but it also goes beyond temperature, referring to the broader range of changes that are happening to the planet, including rising sea levels, shrinking glaciers, and changes in plant life. The terms ‘global warming’ and ‘climate change’ are sometimes used interchangeably, but global warming is only one aspect of climate change.

Net-zero emissions refer to achieving an overall balance between greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions produced, and GHG emissions taken out of the atmosphere. A country can be said to be net-zero when it produces no emissions, either because it has actually phased out all emissions or because it is removing enough from the atmosphere to offset the emissions it releases. The latter can be achieved by restoring or increasing forest cover or through technologies such as carbon capture

According to the International Energy Agency, the world has a viable pathway to reach net-zero emissions by 2050, but ‘it is narrow’ and will require ‘an unprecedented transformation of how energy is produced, transported and used globally’. So far, over 100 countries have set or are considering net-zero emissions or neutrality targets. India is yet to announce its net-zero target.

Carbon neutrality is a state of net-zero carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions. It is achieved when anthropogenic CO2 emissions are balanced globally by anthropogenic CO2 removals over a specified period. There are several actions that an emitter can take to achieve this balance, which involves reducing energy consumption and emissions-producing activities, improving energy efficiency processes, and consumption of renewable sources of energy.

A nation or an organization can also achieve carbon neutrality through carbon offsetting — a process of compensating for CO2 emissions it generates by participating in, or funding efforts to remove CO2 from the atmosphere. Offsetting usually involves paying another party, somewhere else, to save emissions equivalent to those produced by the emitter.

The United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) is an environmental treaty joined by 197 nations, with the goal of stabilising greenhouse gas concentrations in the atmosphere at a level that would prevent dangerous human interference with the climate system.

Conference of the Parties (COP) to the UNFCCC is a yearly international climate conference where nations assess progress and determine the next steps for action through the UNFCCC treaty. It represents the supreme decision-making body of the convention. This year (2021) marks the 26th Conference of the Parties (COP 26).

The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) is a scientific body established by the United Nations Environment Programme and the World Meteorological Organization in 1988. It surveys research on climate change around the globe, and reports to the public about the current state of our scientific knowledge. The IPCC was honoured with the 2007 Nobel Peace Prize.

Carbon footprint is a form of calculation that measures the amount of CO2 equivalent a country, an industry, an individual or a product emits, or is responsible for. The footprint calculated both direct emissions, like those that result from the burning of fossil fuels, heating, and transportation, as well as indirect ones that focus on the whole lifecycle of products. In addition, it often includes emissions of other greenhouse gases, such as methane, nitrous oxide, or chlorofluorocarbons (CFCs). It is expressed as a measure of weight, as in tons of CO2 or CO2 equivalent per year.Carbon credits are a system of purchasing and trading carbon emissions developed in order to mitigate the growth in concentrations of global atmospheric CO2 levels. The term carbon credit usually refers to a tradable certificate or permit that shows a company, industry, or country, has paid to remove a certain amount of CO2 from the atmosphere. This certificate gives them the right to emit 1 tonne of CO2 or the equivalent of a different greenhouse gas. It is used by individuals or businesses to reduce their carbon footprint through investing in an activity that reduced, removed, or sequestered greenhouse gases at another site.

The trading of carbon credits has turned them into a kind of climate currency, subject to supply and demand, just like fiat currencies.

Emissions trading refers to a market-based approach to reduce emissions by putting a price on greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions. In a typical emissions trading scheme (ETS), the government caps the number of emission units in line with its emissions target, and the trading market sets the corresponding emission price.

Each emission unit is like a voucher that allows the holder to emit one tonne of GHGs. During trading, an entity having more emissions is able to purchase the right to emit more, while an entity with fewer emissions is allowed to sells its right to other entities. The concept is also known as cap and trade, since the quantity of allowances issued adds up to the limit, or cap, imposed by the authorities.

The ETS may occur at the intra-company, domestic, or international level, and may apply to CO2, other GHGs, etc. The European Union Emissions Trading System (EU ETS), launched in 2005 is one of the best developed ETS.

Green bonds are a kind of fixed-income instrument specifically earmarked to raise money for climate and environmental projects. They work like any other corporate or government bond with borrowers issuing them to secure financing for projects that will have a positive environmental impact. Sometimes, they can also come with tax incentives to make them an attractive investment.

Green bonds were first launched by development banks like the European Investment Bank, and the World Bank in 2007. In India, Yes Bank was the first bank to come out with an issue worth Rs 1,000 crore in 2015.

According to the non-profit Climate Bonds Initiative, the world issued $106.86 billion of green bonds in the three months ended March 31.

A just transition seeks to ensure that the substantial benefits of a green economy transition are shared widely and result in the overall economic development of the country while ensuring that such efforts do not unduly burden vulnerable communities, or people.

The Paris Agreement acknowledges ‘the imperatives of a just transition of the workforce and the creation of decent work and quality jobs in accordance with nationally defined development priorities’, and highlights the importance of workers in responding to climate change.