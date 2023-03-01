Continue the additional foodgrains scheme. A critical lifesaver during COVID, it remains greatly needed

The Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY), which was started as a means to distribute free foodgrains as part of the COVID-19 relief package, was discontinued in December 2022. The government announced the distribution of free grains through other means, but this does not make up for the large demand for the erstwhile scheme or the decrease in funding for foodgrains to the poor.

PMGKAY was discontinued after being implemented for 28 months. Instead, it was announced that the subsidised foodgrains which were provided under the National Food Security Act (NFSA) 2013, would be free-of-cost from January to December 2023. This new scheme has coincidentally also been named PMGKAY.

Since 2013, NFSA guarantees a right to nutritional security, by providing adequate quantities of quality food at affordable prices, and covers almost two-thirds of Indian citizens. There are two categories under NFSA: a) Antyodaya Anna Yojana (AAY), which constitutes the poorest of the poor, and b) Priority HouseHolds (PHHs).

It is also important to understand the change in entitlement to get a full picture. Pre-pandemic, every month, an AAY household could receive 35 kgs and PHHs could get 5 kgs of foodgrains per person, at subsidised rates via NFSA. After the introduction of the original PMGKAY, in addition to the regular quota of NFSA, all households could avail of 5 kgs of rice/wheat and 1 kg of preferred pulses free-of-cost. But starting from January 2023, only regular NFSA entitlements are free, without any extra allocations.

Jenny Susan John is a Research Associate with the Accountability Initiative team at the Centre for Policy Research. Views are personal and do not represent the stand of this publication.